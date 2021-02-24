Man arrested following €204k cannabis seizure in Meath

The man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Trim Garda Station
Cannabis seized during the search. Picture: Revenue

Wed, 24 Feb, 2021 - 17:09
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested following the seizure of over 10kg of herbal cannabis worth €204,000 In Meath.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers executed a search, under warrant, of a premises in the Trim area earlier this afternoon.

The operations was conducted by  Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Meath Divisional Drugs Units and the Trim Detective Unit.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Trim Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

