Man arrested following €204k cannabis seizure in Meath

A man has been arrested following the seizure of over 10kg of herbal cannabis worth €204,000 In Meath.
As part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers executed a search, under warrant, of a premises in the Trim area earlier this afternoon.
The operations was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Meath Divisional Drugs Units and the Trim Detective Unit.
A 40-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Trim Garda Station.
Investigations are ongoing.