Three arrested after €200k worth of cannabis seized

Three men - one aged 58 and two aged 45 - were arrested.
Three arrested after €200k worth of cannabis seized

Cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €200,000 was seized. Picture: An Garda Síochána

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 15:39
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have arrested three people after an intelligence-led operation resulted in the seizure of €200,000 of drugs.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Special Crime Task Force (SCTF) conducted searches at locations in Dublin and Meath yesterday.

Cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €200,000 was seized.

Three men - one aged 58 and two aged 45 - were arrested in connection with the seizure.

They are currently being detained at Coolock, Raheny and Ballymun garda stations.

All three men have had their periods of detention extended and remain in Garda custody at this time.

Read More

Creche worker gets €10k for being unfairly dismissed over confidentiality breach

More in this section

ichael Fingleton Michael Fingleton cannot properly defend case after severe stroke, High Court told
wooden judge on book on the desk Doctor who abused seven boys withdraws appeal against four-year sentence
Garda stock Gardaí seek witnesses to collision which left motorcyclist in serious condition
Child playing with mathematical toy

Creche worker gets €10k for being unfairly dismissed over confidentiality breach

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 20, 2021

  • 16
  • 27
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 45
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices