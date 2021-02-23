Three arrested after €200k worth of cannabis seized

Gardaí have arrested three people after an intelligence-led operation resulted in the seizure of €200,000 of drugs.
Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Special Crime Task Force (SCTF) conducted searches at locations in Dublin and Meath yesterday.
Cannabis herb, with an estimated value of €200,000 was seized.
Three men - one aged 58 and two aged 45 - were arrested in connection with the seizure.
They are currently being detained at Coolock, Raheny and Ballymun garda stations.
All three men have had their periods of detention extended and remain in Garda custody at this time.