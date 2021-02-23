Doctor who abused seven boys withdraws appeal against four-year sentence

The doctor was found guilty on 12 charges of indecent assault and one charge of sexual assault committed during medical examinations
Doctor who abused seven boys withdraws appeal against four-year sentence

The doctor was jailed in 2019 following a trial at the Circuit Criminal Court. File picture: iStock

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 11:24
Eoin Reynolds

A retired doctor who abused seven boys in his care over a period of 21 years has abandoned his challenge against the severity of his four-year sentence.

Lawyers for the 86-year-old, who cannot be named due to a court order, told the Court of Appeal today that they were not pursuing the sentence appeal and a notice of abandonment has been filed. They did not give a reason for the withdrawal.

The doctor was jailed in 2019 following a trial at the Circuit Criminal Court. He had pleaded not guilty to 12 charges of indecent assault and one charge of sexual assault committed during medical examinations on dates beginning in 1971. 

A medical expert gave evidence during his trial that there was no medical basis for the behaviour described by the seven men. The doctor was found guilty on all counts and Judge Martin Nolan sentenced him to four years on one count of indecent assault and 18 months on all other counts. All sentences are concurrent.

In November last year the doctor lost an appeal against his conviction. His lawyers had argued that the trial judge had erred in telling the jury that if there was no collusion, then the fact there were seven complainants was "compelling" evidence.

Rejecting all grounds, the Court of Appeal said there was "no substance" to the complaint. Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, delivering judgement on behalf of the court, said that when read in context, the judge was telling the jury that if the complainants had made their statements independently, without colluding with one another, that would make the number of complaints compelling. 

She added: "We see nothing wrong in his having said that."

In total, the court rejected 17 grounds of appeal including a suggestion that the trial judge should have ended the trial when witnesses gave evidence that the accused had been struck off the medical register, that a civil action had been settled and that there had been an earlier criminal trial. Hugh Hartnett SC, for the doctor, said this evidence had prejudiced his client and that the effect was magnified when there are multiple complainants.

Ms Justice Kennedy disagreed, saying that withdrawing a trial from a jury is a last resort and the evidence heard did not justify a discharge of the jury.

Following the trial and conviction, Judge Nolan described the offending as a "serious pattern of misbehaviour" and said that the appropriate headline sentence without mitigation was one of seven years. He reduced the sentence to four years after considering mitigating factors including his age and that there was a possibility of him dying while in prison.

More in this section

Edel Lovett2 No jail for 'mortally ashamed' beauty therapist who attacked mother of ex amid break-up
COLOMBIA-MARIJUANA-PROTEST Drug dealer jailed after failing to persuade Cork judge cannabis was for pain relief
A small pile of white powder on a dark surface Cork gardaí found cocaine strapped to driver's underpants after noticing 'certain odour'
#courtssexual abuse
Garda stock

Gardaí seek witnesses to collision which left motorcyclist in serious condition

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 20, 2021

  • 16
  • 27
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 45
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices