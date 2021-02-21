Man arrested after 300 cannabis plants seized in Monaghan

Gardaí have seized cannabis plants worth an estimated €250,000 after the search of a house in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.
Last night shortly before 11.30pm, a search uncovered a cannabis cultivation operation at a house in the Carrickmacross area.
Gardaí discovered 300 cannabis plants estimated to be worth €250,000, pending analysis.
As part of the operation, a man in his 30s was arrested under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
He is currently detained Carrickmacross garda station. Investigations are ongoing.
Meanwhile, gardaí in Westmeath have arrested a man after an estimated €70,000 worth of illegal drugs was discovered at a house in Mullingar.
He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mullingar garda station.