Man arrested after 300 cannabis plants seized in Monaghan

Gardaí discovered over 300 cannabis plants at a cultivation operation in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan. Picture: Gardaí

Sun, 21 Feb, 2021 - 09:29
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have seized cannabis plants worth an estimated €250,000 after the search of a house in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan. 

Last night shortly before 11.30pm, a search uncovered a cannabis cultivation operation at a house in the Carrickmacross area. 

Gardaí discovered 300 cannabis plants estimated to be worth €250,000, pending analysis. 

As part of the operation, a man in his 30s was arrested under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
He is currently detained Carrickmacross garda station. Investigations are ongoing. 

Meanwhile, gardaí in Westmeath have arrested a man after an estimated €70,000 worth of illegal drugs was discovered at a house in Mullingar. 

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mullingar garda station.

