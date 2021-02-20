Man arrested in following attempted burglary of Tipperary shop

Gardaí have arrested a man following an attempted aggravated burglary in Tipperary earlier today.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, entered a retail premises in the Liberty Square area of Thurles and attempted to steal an item.

When confronted by shop staff, he produced a weapon before fleeing the scene on foot.

Gardaí pursued the suspect before catching and detaining him a short time later

The man was then taken to temple more Garda Station where is detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1994.