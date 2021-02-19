Revenue seize cigarettes and tobacco worth €110,500 with help of detector dog Bill

Cigarettes and tobacco representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €87,200 seized 
Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 14:27
Nicole Glennon

Revenue officers seized almost 143,000 cigarettes and 22.5kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco, following a search of a house in Dublin 7. 

The seizure was made with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Bill and with the support of An Garda Síochána.

The illicit cigarettes, branded ‘Richmond’, ‘Blue River’ and ‘Richman Royal’, and tobacco branded ‘Flandria’, ‘Cutters Choise’ and ‘George Karelias’ have an estimated retail value of over €110,500.

This representss a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €87,200.

A 64 year old man was interviewed in connection with the seizure and investigations are ongoing.

