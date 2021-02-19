Two men charged in connection with fatal Dublin shooting

Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last summer in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin.
Aged 25 and 32 respectively, both men are to appear before Cloverhill District Court this morning during the 10.30am sitting.
The man, aged in his 50s, received a number of fatal gunshot wounds on the morning of July 27, 2020 and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting happened in the Croftwood Park area of Ballyfermot at around 11am.
A blue Ford Fiesta was found burnt out a short distance away from the scene of the shooting.
The man was shot after responding to a caller to his home.