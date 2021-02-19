Man charged after €90k drugs seizure in Louth 

The cannabis was discovered yesterday following the search of a house in Dundalk, Co Louth.
The man was arrested and charged yesterday following the discovery of cannabis estimated to be worth €90,000. Picture: Gardaí

Fri, 19 Feb, 2021 - 10:47
Ciarán Sunderland

A man arrested in connection with seizure of cannabis estimated to be worth €90,000 has been charged. 

Aged in his 30s, he is currently before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at a sitting which began at 10.30am. 

During the search €90,000 worth of cannabis plants, saplings and herb, all pending analysis, was seized along with other drug paraphernalia.

The man was arrested at the scene and was detained at Dundalk Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 before his court appearance. 

Meanwhile, several arrests were made following a planned Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force operation as well as numerous drug and car seizures.

  • Five arrests were made for those driving under the influence of an intoxicant 
  • Three detections were made for drug possession arising from a number of drug searches 
  • Three vehicles were seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act 

A man in his 40s was also arrested following the seizure of suspected heroin, amphetamines and cannabis in Clones, Co Monaghan.

18 arrests made by gardaí and PSNI following joint cross-border operation

