Corkman shouted obscenities at mass-goers and gardaí amid 'complete meltdown', court told

Obscenities were shouted at gardaí as mass-goers made their way to church and now the culprit has pleaded guilty to public order charges arising out of this and other incidents in Cork City.

Sergeant John Kelleher outlined the background to the incident which occurred at the entrance to St Mary’s on Pope’s Quay at mass time.

“He was shouting obscenities at church goers and at gardaí when they arrived. He was saying, ‘f*** off, ye shit heads’. He was also calling gardaí w***ers.

“He pushed a shopping trolley at Garda Mary Jane Somers and then banged the garda patrol car with his fist, knocking off a wing mirror.

“There was a discarded syringe box he kicked that at gardaí,” Sgt Kelleher said.

He also stamped in a puddle of water as gardaí were dealing with them. When he was being put into the patrol van by a male garda he threatened: “When I am free I am going to rape your family.”

Sgt Kelleher said the accused had to be sprayed with incapacitant spray because of his aggressive behaviour and even had to be sprayed a second time when the first application failed to curb his behaviour.

Defendant, Tony Scott, who lives in a flat at 33 Grattan Hill, Cork, pleaded guilty to charges arising out of this incident which occurred on August 10, 2019.

A month later he was busking on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, on September 10, 2019, when he engaged in more aggressive behaviour that brought him to the attention of gardaí whom he verbally abused.

At around this time he turned up at Brown Thomas on St Patrick’s Street where he got aggressive with staff. He told one woman working there:

I have a very bad temper. I hate noisy old women and people.

When a security man went to deal with him, Scott said to him: “I have never killed a man before but you will be my first.”

Diarmuid Kelleher said that in August and September 2019 the accused had “a complete meltdown.” He said the accused had abruptly stopped taking medication for a psychiatric condition but he had stayed out trouble since.

Judge Kelleher said: “This cannot go on… He put people in fear. But I do believe he has a mental background.” The judge said he would adjourn sentencing in the case until April 13 for a report to be prepared on the defendant.