18 arrests made by gardaí and PSNI following joint cross-border operation

Several arrests were made following a planned Cross Border Joint Agency Task Force operation as well as numerous drug and car seizures.

During the operation that took place on February 17 a number of detections were made:

Five arrests were made for those driving under the influence of an intoxicant

Three detections were made for drug possession arising from a number of drug searches

Three vehicles were seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act

A man in his 40s was also arrested following the seizure of suspected heroin, amphetamines and cannabis in Clones, Co Monaghan.

Separately, the PSNI made 12 arrests, eight drug seizures and seized three vehicles during the operation.

The operation was set up to tackle rural crime along border counties, and included cooperation from the PSNI and the Garda North Western Regional Armed Support Unit, the Garda Air Support Unit, regular policing units, detective branches, and roads policing units from the Louth, Cavan/Monaghan, Sligo/Leitrim, and Donegal divisions.

This specific day of action spanned the entire border area, concentrating on cross-border burglaries and organised crime gangs that use the border corridor to facilitate their criminal activity.

This operation involved high-visibility patrols and coordinated activity to detect crime and provide reassurance to the public.

Detective Superintendent John O’Flaherty of the North Western Region said: "An Garda Síochána is acutely aware that rural crime has the potential to cause serious harm to local communities and with our colleagues in the PSNI we are committed to working together to ensure we keep everyone safe on both sides of the border.

"Last evening’s operation forms part of our continued efforts to disrupt the movements and activities of organised crime gangs and works to reduce and prevent criminal activity in border areas.”