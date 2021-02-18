Gardaí extradite eight people to Poland 

The extraditions were sought by Polish Police in respect of a number of offences perpetrated including armed robbery, false imprisonment, burglary and offences in relation to organised crime
Earlier this morning, gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) surrendered the eight individuals the Polish Police (Policja) at Baldonnel Aerodrome. File Picture

Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 14:30
Steven Heaney

Eight people have been extradited to Poland on foot of European arrest warrants. 

Earlier this morning, gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) surrendered the eight individuals the Polish Police (Policja) at Baldonnel Aerodrome.

The extraditions were sought by Polish Police in respect of a number of offences perpetrated including armed robbery, false imprisonment, burglary and offences in relation to organised crime.

Detective Superintendent Michael J. Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit said the successful operation highlighted "the strong international cooperation enjoyed by the Garda Extradition Unit."

"This operation also highlights the continued commitment of domestic stakeholders including the Department of Justice, The Defence Forces and the Irish Prison Service all of whom work in tandem to ensure wanted fugitives are brought to justice."

