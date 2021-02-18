Limerick boy knocked down by neighbour gets €65k settlement

A three-year-old boy who was knocked down by a neighbour's car near his home has had a €65,000 settlement with the driver approved by the High Court.
Daniel Harty (now 6), of Canon Breen Park, Thomondgate, Limerick, through his father Daniel Senior, sued Philomena McAuley, also of Canon Breen Park.
It was alleged the boy was playing in a cul-de-sac next to his home when he was knocked down on August 21, 2017.
He was taken to hospital where he was found to have a swelling on the left side of his forehead and two fractured ribs.
It was alleged he had upset sleep and woke with nightmares for about six months following the accident. While he completely recovered from his physical injuries, his psychological symptoms persisted for some time.
Approving an offer totalling €65,000 from the respondent's insurers, Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy noted that it was an upsetting incident but she was satisfied he had in essence recovered from both its physical and psychological effects.
It was a very good offer and she approved it, she said.