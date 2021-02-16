Gardaí found man sitting on couch bagging up heroin

Gardaí searching a house for drugs encountered a man sitting on a couch bagging up heroin and now he has been jailed for two years.

Dean Madden, of Lagan Grove, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to having diamorphine for sale or supply at Dominic St, Cork, on January 15.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin sentenced the 30-year-old once the plea of guilty was entered to a period of two years in prison at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda Mary Brigid Enneguess said that on January 15, 2020, she obtained a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act to search the property at Dominic Court, Dominic St, Cork.

“I could see him in the front sitting room bagging up heroin.

“We tried to open the door. It failed to be opened. We had to use force to breach it.

“Mr Madden was sitting on a couch of the sitting room with a weighing scales and bags. He was bagging up heroin. 12 bags of heroin were seized from him.

“A further amount was seized from an upstairs bedroom. I then arrested Dean Madden for having drugs for sale or supply.

“He was detained at Mayfield garda station and interviewed on one occasion.

“He said he travelled to Dublin by train to buy heroin and brought it back to Cork. He was going to use some himself and sell some of the heroin. It had a street value of €1,200,” Garda Enneguess said.

The accused had two previous convictions for having drugs for his own use.

Donal O’Sullivan, defending, said, “He had a drink and tablets addiction but not necessarily heroin. Unfortunately, in 2019, he did develop a heroin addiction which was a new thing for him. He is clear of it now. He is on methadone.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin said the accused was very low in the drug-dealing system with not a very large amount of drugs but the judge added that Madden’s involvement was “very knowing.”