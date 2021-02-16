Revenue officers seize khat, cannabis and cocaine worth over €225,000

Revenue officers in Athlone and Dublin have seized over 99kg worth of cannabis, khat and cocaine.
As a result of routine operations, officials at Mail Centres in Athlone and Dublin seized the illegal drugs - which have a combined estimated value of approximately €225,000 - on Monday afternoon.
The narcotics were found inside over 50 separate parcels which originated from the UK, the USA, Canada, Spain, and Kenya.
89kg of the seized drug was khat, a leafy green plant that, when chewed, produces similar effects to amphetamines.
The parcels were declared as items such as keychains, fishing bait, green tea, art supplies, and sports shoes.
Revenue said the parcels were destined for different addresses across the country.
The seizures were made with the help of two Revenue detector dogs, both named Bailey.
Revenue said that these latest seizures are part of ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.
If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
Investigations are ongoing.