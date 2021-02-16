Revenue officers seize khat, cannabis and cocaine worth over €225,000

The narcotics were found inside over 50 separate parcels which originated from the UK, the USA, Canada, Spain and Kenya
Revenue officers seize khat, cannabis and cocaine worth over €225,000

Drugs seized at the Athlone Mail Centre. Picture: Revenue

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 10:49
Steven Heaney

Revenue officers in Athlone and Dublin have seized over 99kg worth of cannabis, khat and cocaine.

As a result of routine operations, officials at Mail Centres in Athlone and Dublin seized the illegal drugs - which have a combined estimated value of approximately €225,000 - on Monday afternoon.

The narcotics were found inside over 50 separate parcels which originated from the UK, the USA, Canada, Spain, and Kenya. 

89kg of the seized drug was khat, a leafy green plant that, when chewed, produces similar effects to amphetamines. 

The parcels were declared as items such as keychains, fishing bait, green tea, art supplies, and sports shoes.

Parcels seized at the Dublin Mail Centre. Picture: Revenue

Parcels seized at the Dublin Mail Centre. Picture: Revenue

Revenue said the parcels were destined for different addresses across the country.

The seizures were made with the help of two Revenue detector dogs, both named Bailey.

Bailey and Bailey, who helped uncover the drugs. Picture: Revenue

Bailey and Bailey, who helped uncover the drugs. Picture: Revenue

Revenue said that these latest seizures are part of ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. 

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Countryside crime costs £44.5m Kerry sheep farmer who 'lost the run of himself' over neighbour's dog avoids jail for assault
Man jailed for 'pre-meditated spree' of burglaries in Cork Man jailed for 'pre-meditated spree' of burglaries in Cork
Two arrested after suspected drugs worth €192,000 seized Two arrested after suspected drugs worth €192,000 seized
drugsrevenuedrug seizureplace: dublinplace: athlone
Revenue officers seize khat, cannabis and cocaine worth over €225,000

Jail for Corkman who claimed he was in IRA and hit victim with poker in parking row

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 13, 2021

  • 11
  • 12
  • 21
  • 30
  • 35
  • 38
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices