Two arrested after suspected drugs worth €192,000 seized

A 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested at the scene
The suspected drugs were seized following the search of a vehicle in the Portlaoise area.

Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 17:13

Two people have been arrested after almost €200,00 in suspected cannabis was seized in Portlaoise.

Revenue officers seized 9.6kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €192,000, following the search of a vehicle in the Portlaoise area.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint intelligence-led operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Laois/Offaly Divisional Drugs Units.

A 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested at the scene.

They were taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice ( Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

Revenue said that the operation was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

Revenue said that if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

