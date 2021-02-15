Man arrested as gardaí in Dublin seize diamorphine and cocaine worth nearly €125k

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man in connection with the seizure of nearly €125,000 worth of Diamorphine and Cocaine.
As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale of drugs in the area, officers from the Ballyfermot Divisional Drugs Unit said they executed a search under warrant of an apartment in the New Road area of Clondalkin, Dublin 22 this afternoon.
During this search Diamorphine with an estimated street value of €122,220, and suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €2000 was recovered and seized.
A man, who is aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene.
He was taken to Clondalkin Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Misuse of Drugs Act (1996).