Three men arrested following €30k cocaine and cannabis seizures in Tipperary

Three men have been arrested in relation to the seizure of over €30,000 of cocaine and cannabis in Tipperary.
Officers from the Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by gardaí from Roscrea, Nenagh and Templemore said they carried out searches at two residences in Roscrea on Saturday afternoon.
During the first search, cannabis herb worth approximately €20,000 and €3,000 of cocaine were seized.
Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene.
They were taken to Nenagh Garda station where they were detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.
They have since been charged and are due to appear before Limerick District Court today, February 15.
Later, a follow-up search was conducted at a nearby residence.
This led Gardaí to the discovery of a grow house.
A number of cannabis herb plants, along with other drug paraphernalia were seized at the second property. The plants have an estimated worth of €9,800.
A 45-year-old man was arrested following this second search.
He remains detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice Act 1996.
Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.