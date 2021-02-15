Man due in court after drugs raid in which gardaí shot dog

A man is due in court this morning following a drugs raid in which gardaí were forced to shoot and kill a dog.
The man is aged in his 40s, was arrested on Sunday afternoon after gardaí in Dublin searched a house under warrant in the Coburg Place area of the city.
The search was carried out by gardaí from the Coolock Detective Unit and supported by officers from the Dublin Metropolitan Region Armed Support Unit as part of an operation targeting drug dealing in the area.
During the operation, a dog inside attacked gardaí. An official firearm was then discharged.
The dog later received veterinary treatment but died.
Drugs with an approximate street value of €5,000 were seized during the search.
Scenes-of-crime examiners later attended the scene.
As an official firearm was discharged, the Garda Ombudsman (Gsoc) was also notified.
The man arrested at the scene will appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.