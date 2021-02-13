‘Significant number’ of fines issued following reports of a party in Longford

Gardaí have issued a “significant number” of fixed penalty notices (FPNs) and arrested on man following reports of a party in Longford town.

Gardaí said they searched a house which resulted in the discovery of “a large gathering of people” on Friday.

A statement revealed that gardaí received reports of a party occurring at a house in Palace Crescent.

Gardaí attended the scene and attempted to engage with occupants, however, they were met with "persistent non-engagement from those inside the house".

Gardaí said that as a result of information received and observations, they obtained a warrant to search the premises under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The statement said: “Shortly after 9.30pm, gardaí searched the house and discovered a large group of people present in breach of current Covid–19 regulations.

“Gardaí engaged with those present and they eventually dispersed.”

Gardaí said that one man, in his 20s was arrested at the scene under the Public Order Acts.

They added that FPNs will be issued to those identified including the organiser and homeowner.

Under new powers, gardaí can issue a fine of €500 for organising a house party and a €150 fine for attending a house party.