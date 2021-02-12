Revenue officers at Shannon Airport seize cannabis worth €94k

Revenue officers at Shannon Airport have seized 4.7kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of approximately €94,000.
Officers say the seizure was made as a result of routine operations on Friday morning.
The drugs were found in a parcel originating from the US.
The parcel itself was declared as ‘business documents’ and was destined for an address in Dublin.
Revenue says this seizure is part of ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.
If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, Revenue says it can be contacted in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.
Investigations into Friday’s seizure are ongoing.