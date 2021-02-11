Gardaí at scene of shooting in Ballymun

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in Ballymun, Dublin 9.
Gardaí at scene of shooting in Ballymun

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in Ballymun, Dublin 9.

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 21:37
Greg Murphy

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in Ballymun, Dublin 9.

More to follow.

More in this section

Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice. Man who threw rock at deli in Cork, narrowly missing child, released from jail
Cork woman alleges young man attacked her after she refused his proposition Cork woman alleges young man attacked her after she refused his proposition
Gardaí in Meath seize 110 catalytic converters and over €100k in cash  Gardaí in Meath seize 110 catalytic converters and over €100k in cash 
Gardaí at scene of shooting in Ballymun

Ex-HR Director at UL fails in bid to halt probe into alleged misuse of funds

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

  • 1
  • 8
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 39
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices