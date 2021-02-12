Judge commends addict's 'heart-warming' turnaround since abusing Cork gardaí

The dramatic turnaround by a woman who abused gardaí and told them she would get them sacked was described as heart-warming by a sentencing judge yesterday.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he recalled the poor state in which Amy Hanlon came before Cork District Court two years ago to face public order and other charges.

However, her solicitor, Diarmuid Kelleher, said: “She has made huge efforts to turn her life around. She had a lot of difficulties in her childhood. She became addicted at a young age.

“She was abusing alcohol and taking heroin and got into a toxic relationship with a person… But since April 2020 she is clean of drugs. She is on methadone,” Mr Kelleher said.

Amy Hanlon, 29, of no fixed address, then gave evidence of further measures she was taking to put her life on a better footing, which included finding more permanent accommodation.

Judge Kelleher said: “There is great credit due to you for turning things around. I remember you here in a terrible condition.

You have made great strides. It is heart-warming to see.

Judge Kelleher then imposed an overall sentence of two years but suspended the sentence on condition that she would keep the peace for two years.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the crimes of engaging in threatening and intoxicated behaviour and one of causing criminal damage to HSE offices in Blackpool by smashing glass panels in a door. She paid compensation for that damage.

During one public order charge on April 14, 2019, she was arguing with her then partner at Cornmarket Street, Cork, and was loud and aggressive and told gardaí she was going to get them sacked.