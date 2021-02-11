Gardaí in Meath seize 110 catalytic converters and over €100k in cash 

Gardaí seized 110 catalytic converters and a large sum of cash during an operation in Meath on Thursday morning.
At approximately 10am this morning, Gardaí attached to the DMR North Divisional Crime Task Force say they searched a business premises in east Meath under warrant.
They were assisted by personnel from the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, Santry DDU and local Gardaí.
Gardaí say the search operation was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters throughout the Dublin Metropolitan Region and subsequent regions.
During the course of the search, 110 catalytic converters were seized, along with €27,500 and £55,000 Sterling and a number of documents.
Gardaí say that all of the items seized are subject to a technical examination.
Investigations are ongoing.