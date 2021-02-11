Corkman has phone confiscated after taking Snapchat photos during court appearance

He is accused of demanding payment of an alleged drugs debt either by a cash payment of €6,000 or the handing over of a Ford Fiesta.
Before the hearing could begin, it was brought to the attention of Judge Olann Kelleher that the accused was taking Snapchat images of himself in court.

Thu, 11 Feb, 2021 - 06:19
Liam Heylin

A man accused of collecting a €6,000 drugs debt with menaces was caught yesterday taking photographs on his mobile phone during his appearance at Cork District Court.

23-year-old Corey O’Brien of Rockboro Heights, Waterpark, Carrigaline, County Cork, was formally served with a book of evidence by Detective Garda Ian Breen yesterday.

However, before the matter could be dealt with it, it was brought to the attention of Judge Olann Kelleher that the accused was taking Snapchat images of himself in court.

Garda Karen Ring who was on duty at Cork District Court confiscated the defendant’s phone.

Judge Olann Kelleher addressed the defendant directly and said his phone was being seized.

Corey O’Brien said to the judge: 

I wasn’t taking pictures of you at all. I was just taking a photo of the court.

Garda Ring confirmed that there were images from the court on the phone and that she had deleted them. The phone was returned to the accused.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Kelleher sent the case against Corey O’Brien forward from Cork District Court to the present sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The single charge on the indictment stated that over a period from June 1 to July 26 at Heatherfield, Carrigaline, he made a demand for payment of an alleged debt for drugs – that payment to be made by a cash payment of €6,000 or the handing over of a Ford Fiesta.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, was appointed to represent the accused on free legal aid.

Det. Garda Ian Breen said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail but that one condition was required, namely that Corey O’Brien would have no contact, direct or indirect with the injured party or his family.

#courts#drugs crisisplace: carrigalineplace: cork
