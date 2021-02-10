Man arrested after €150,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized

Gardaí carried out a search of a residential property in Sallins, Co Kildare
Man arrested after €150,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized

Picture: Gardaí

Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 13:51

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €150,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Kildare.

Last night, gardaí carried out a search of a residential property in Sallins, Co Kildare.

During the course of the search €150,000 worth of cocaine – pending analysis – and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

A male in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Newbridge Garda Station.

Gardaí said that he can be detained for seven days.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Former care worker who sexually assaulted girl, 10, jailed for three years Former care worker who sexually assaulted girl, 10, jailed for three years
Girl, 5, settles action over allegedly delayed hip diagnosis after birth Girl, 5, settles action over allegedly delayed hip diagnosis after birth
Mother dies in hospital two weeks after alleged assault in Ennis Mother dies in hospital two weeks after alleged assault in Ennis
John McClean

Former rugby coach abused 23 students over three decades, court told

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 6, 2021

  • 1
  • 9
  • 22
  • 34
  • 41
  • 43
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices