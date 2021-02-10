Man arrested after €150,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized €150,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Kildare.

Last night, gardaí carried out a search of a residential property in Sallins, Co Kildare.

During the course of the search €150,000 worth of cocaine – pending analysis – and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

A male in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Newbridge Garda Station.

Gardaí said that he can be detained for seven days.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.