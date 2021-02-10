CAB operation targets Organised Crime Group 'with considerable links' across Europe

The operation involved searches of four residential properties and a business premises in Tipperary and Kilkenny.
A car was seized in the course of the search. 

Wed, 10 Feb, 2021 - 12:15

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has seized financial documents and a car following a search carried this morning.

Gardaí said that the search operation targeted an Organised Crime Group originating in the Munster and South Leinster region “with considerable links across the continent of Europe”.

Gardaí said that assistance was sought from and provided by Europol in the course of the investigation.

Fund transfers in excess of €4m were identified from other jurisdictions to Irish bank accounts linked to members of the crime group.

The operation resulted in the freezing of 16 bank accounts linked to members of the group. The accounts contain cumulative funds of €540,000.

Other items of note seized were a 201 Volvo XC90 and financial documents.

Gardaí said that the operation “is a significant development in an ongoing CAB investigation targeting an OCG involved in large-scale money laundering in the Republic of Ireland and Europe”.

The search operation was conducted by CAB personnel supported by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and assisted by local divisional personnel and the Garda Dog Unit.

