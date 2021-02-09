Gardaí appeal for information following fatal Dublin attack

A Garda Car at the CHQ building at The IFSC in Dublin's city Centre investigating the serious assault that occurred on the pedestrian walkway, between Georges Dock and Custom House Quay IFSC Dublin 1 on Wednesday on January 21. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Tue, 09 Feb, 2021 - 15:48
Greg Murphy

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal assault on a woman in Dublin city centre last month to come forward.

A woman in her 40s received serious injuries when she was attacked in the IFSC while walking home from work on January 20 and died in hospital last week.

Gardaí say they are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a silver Toyota Prius Taxi who was driving from George’s Dock towards Harbourmaster Place shortly before the incident.

They are also asking people who were in the Custom House Quay, George’s Dock, and Connolly Train Station areas that evening between 9.15pm and 10pm to contact them.

A teenager charged in connection with the incident is due back in court later this month.

