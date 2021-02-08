Man admits 14 charges, including endangering life, at four places in Cork village

A 20-year-old from West Cork confessed yesterday to all 14 counts on an indictment against him including four charges of dangerous driving and one of endangerment in the Enniskeane area shortly before Christmas.

Daniel Culhane who lives at an apartment at Owenahincha, Rosscarbery, County Cork, was arraigned by video link from prison at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

He pleaded guilty to all 14 charges.

The most serious charge was one of endangerment, whereby he created a substantial risk of death or serious harm at four locations around Enniskeane, namely, Dromovane, Teadies Lower, Murragh, and Palaceanne.

He also admitted four related charges of dangerous driving in respect of those locations.

Other charges included threatening to kill a man at Teadies Lower, and producing a black baseball bat while making this threat.

Culhane also pleaded guilty to burglary at Supervalu in Dunmanway and causing criminal damage to a glass panel of a rear door, and stealing 10 cans of alcohol at Kevin O’Leary’s on New Rd, Bandon.

He admitted causing criminal damage to a 2017-registered vehicle belonged to Keohane’s Readymix at Teadies Lower.

Finally, he pleaded guilty to drink driving and having no insurance or licence.

All of the charges relate to December 16, 2020. No evidence was given today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on the circumstances giving rise to the multiple charges.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin remanded the accused man in custody for sentencing on February 15, on the application of prosecution barrister Brendan Kelly.

Dermot Sheehan, barrister, applied for free legal aid in the name of solicitor Eddie Burke and the judge acceded to that application.