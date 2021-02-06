Three arrested after drugs seizure in Galway following stop and search

Gardaí in Galway have seized drugs and cash following a stop and search operation.

A man in his late teens was searched at a residential complex in Salthill village at 9.30pm last night.

All seized drugs have been sent for analysis. Picture: Gardaí

A search uncovered a quantity of cannabis herb concealed in his clothes worth €250. After the discovery, gardaí stopped a man and woman in their late teens.

€26,000 in cash was recovered from the woman as well as cannabis herb, while the man also had a small quantity of cash and cannabis herb.

Following the drugs seizure, gardaí searched a premises under warrant in Salthill and discovered a small quantity of cash along with suspected cocaine valued at €1,300.

More suspected cannabis herb valued at €2,800 was also seized.

The three people have been arrested and detained at Galway Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All seized drugs are to be sent for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.