Three arrested after drugs seizure in Galway following stop and search

The three people have been arrested and detained at Galway Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
Cash and drugs were seized following searches of the three people and the premises in Salthill. Picture: Gardaí

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 18:50
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí in Galway have seized drugs and cash following a stop and search operation. 

A man in his late teens was searched at a residential complex in Salthill village at 9.30pm last night.

All seized drugs have been sent for analysis. Picture: Gardaí
A search uncovered a quantity of cannabis herb concealed in his clothes worth €250. After the discovery, gardaí stopped a man and woman in their late teens.

€26,000 in cash was recovered from the woman as well as cannabis herb, while the man also had a small quantity of cash and cannabis herb.

Following the drugs seizure, gardaí searched a premises under warrant in Salthill and discovered a small quantity of cash along with suspected cocaine valued at €1,300. 

More suspected cannabis herb valued at €2,800 was also seized. 

All seized drugs are to be sent for analysis. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

