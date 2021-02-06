Three arrested after €73k drugs seizure in Mayo

The three arrested people have been charged and appeared before a special sitting of the Castlebar District Court this afternoon.
€73,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized from the three people after the search of a man and a house in Balla, Co Mayo. Picture: Gardaí

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 16:49
Ciarán Sunderland

Three people have been arrested and charged in relation to a drugs seizure in Balla, Co Mayo, yesterday evening. 

Just before 7pm, gardaí from the Mayo Divisional Drugs Task Force stopped and searched a man in his 20s on the main street of the Mayo town. 

During the search, gardaí discovered suspected cocaine estimated to be worth nearly €1,500. He was arrested and detained at Castlebar Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A follow up search of a house in Balla resulted in the seizure of 1kg of suspected cocaine estimated to be worth €71,640, pending analysis, along with various drug paraphernalia.
A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s were both arrested after the search of the house and were also detained at Castlebar Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The arrested trio have been since charged and appeared before a special sitting of the Castlebar District Court this afternoon 

