Mother and son barricaded door against burglar armed with hatchet, Cork court told

A mother and her adult son hid in a bedroom and held the door closed against a hatchet-wielding intruder who tried to force his way into the room.

Now the young man responsible for this aggravated burglary has been jailed for five years.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin revoked the suspension on a previous two-year sentence and then imposed a consecutive three-year term on 21-year-old Michael Martin from Mount Brosna, Mayfield, Cork, who appeared by video link from prison yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Detective Sergeant Kieran O’Sullivan said the crime was committed before 2am on October 24, 2020, at a house at Meadow Park, Ballyvolane, Cork.

Det. Sgt O’Sullivan said that gardaí responded to a call from a 58-year-old woman living with her 31-year-old son in the house that an intruder had broken into their house.

The 31-year-old heard the sound of breaking glass and went to his mother’s room. They were in fear of going downstairs from where they heard the sound of him walking around the house.

“The man tried to enter the room they were in. They pushed against the door and he went back downstairs.

“Gardaí arrived and found he was in possession of a hatchet. It had not been in the house before so it must have been brought to the location by Mr Martin. He dropped the hatchet when he went into the sitting room.

“He was searched later at the garda station and he had small bag of cocaine,” Det. Sgt O’Sullivan said.

In a break from interviews at the station he was accompanied to a side door where he was allowed to have a cigarette. He attempted to escape by running but he was caught nearby.

Read More Cork man remanded in custody after allegedly breaking into house armed with axe

His previous convictions included four counts of burglary, two of robbery and two of carrying knives.

Niamh Ó Donnabháin, defence barrister, said the defendant had money on him and did not need to break into this house but was heavily under the influence of drugs at the time. Ms Ó Donnabháin said Martin had a tragic background that included suicide in his family.

“He is very remorseful for his actions. He knows his actions were very seriously wrong,” the barrister said.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “He stayed in the house when he knew the occupants were in the house. He stayed mooching around the house. He tried the door but they held it. It does not show any real regard for the occupants or others and he was armed with a hatchet.

“He did not confront the people other than push the door. He did not have a confrontation with them or with the guards.”