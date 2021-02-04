Gardaí in Cork issue text scam warning after woman loses €4k

Gardaí in Cork are warning the public to be extra careful when reading and clicking on text messages containing hyperlinks.

They say that a woman in Midleton recently contacted gardaí and explained that she had received a text, purportedly from her bank (AIB), stating that certain features on her account had been disabled due to “suspicious activity”.

The text message prompted the woman to click on an embedded hyperlink to resolve the supposed issue.

After the woman clicked into the link and supplied some details, €4,000 was immediately transferred out of her account.

Speaking to Cork’s 96 FM, Sergeant John Kelly of Fermoy Garda Station said the incident is just one of a number of scams reported to gardaí in recent weeks.

In another instance, a woman living in the Fermoy area received a suspicious text message — this one purportedly from Revenue — asking her to supply some details and a copy of her passport.

Thankfully, the woman realised the text was a scam, and she contacted Revenue and the passport office to inform them what had happened.

Sgt Kelly said both situations were prime examples of scammers gathering information to commit identity theft and urged people to be wary of any text messages containing links.

"There is a reason why General Data Protection Regulations were introduced across the European Union," he said.

“Data is a valuable commodity. And that commodity is something that is being traded the same as tea or coffee or anything else.

"Information is being sold. And people need to be very very aware of giving information like that."