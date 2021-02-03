Student missed Leaving Cert orals after assault left him unable to talk properly

A promising teenage soccer player has told a court that he couldn’t sit his Leaving Cert orals in school last year as he was unable to talk properly after being the victim of a late night chipper assault.

At Killaloe District Court sitting in Ennis, Callan Scully told the court in a victim impact statement that he spent weeks at home after the assault “just to hide my face for fear of people asking me questions”.

In the case, Charlie Byrnes (19) of Clarisford, Killaloe, pleaded guilty to the assault causing harm of Mr Scully (19) on February 23, 2020, at New York Pizza, Bridge Street, Ballina, Co Tipperary.

Judge Patrick Durcan held up in court a photo of Mr Scully’s bloodied face with two split lips taken after the assault describing the image in court as "horrific".

The judge asked "what kind of society have we created" where incidents like this occur and cause parents worry and sleepless nights on nights when their children are out socialising.

In his victim impact statement read out by Judge Durcan, Mr Scully stated: “I lost out on three weeks of football with my League of Ireland team in Dublin. As I was new to the team, I felt that it tarnished my reputation.”

He spent three days in hospital in Galway and required surgery.

Even though I was the innocent party, many people assumed that I was the one who went fighting on nights out.

Mr Scully said that his confidence was ruined by the assault and that it had a huge impact on his family and himself.

He said: “Even now in college in Cork where I thought that no one would know about what happened, I get asked ‘are you the fella that got ‘bate’ by Charlie?’

"The assault has marked me and it is something I cope with every day.”

Judge Durcan agreed with solicitor for Byrnes, John Casey, that the assault involved “an old fashioned box”.

Judge Durcan said: "There was an element of decency in that and that it wasn’t a knife assault and it wasn’t a bottle assault.

"It was an old fashioned box but it had repercussions for the injured party because he had a few days in hospital.”

Judge Durcan ordered Byrnes to pay €1,000 compensation to Mr Scully by December 7 next and remanded him on bail to that date.

He stated that if the compensation is paid over and if Byrnes stays out of trouble until then, he would strike out the matter on the adjourned date.

The judge said he was adopting this course due to Byrnes' age at the time of the offence, his early plea, and that he has no previous convictions.

Judge Durcan told Byrnes that he has pleaded guilty to a serious assault: "You lost control of yourself and you are responsible one hundred per cent for what occurred."