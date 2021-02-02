Cork man who claims flick-knife is for making dolls' houses has case dismissed

Ted Purcell said he started making birdcages, rabbit hutches and dog boxes for a pet shop but then he turned his hand to making dolls’ houses
Cork man who claims flick-knife is for making dolls' houses has case dismissed

The Cork District Court case arose from an incident at Mardyke Walk in Cork when Garda Razvan Ghetau got a smell of cannabis.

Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 20:04
Liam Heylin

A man prosecuted for carrying a small flick-knife explained today that the only reason he had the knife was for making dolls’ houses.

Ted Purcell, 54, said he started making birdcages, rabbit hutches and dog boxes for a pet shop but then he turned his hand to making dolls’ houses.

The Cork District Court case arose from an incident on October 24, 2020, at Mardyke Walk in Cork when Garda Razvan Ghetau got a smell of cannabis.

Garda Razvan was cycling past Ted Purcell when he noticed the smell and turned around to carry out a drugs search. He said Mr Purcell had been smoking when he passed but when he got back to him he had nothing.

Garda Razvan carried out a drugs search. No drug was found but he found the flick-knife in his jacket pocket.

Mr Purcell, formerly of Boyce’s Street who now lives at a guesthouse on Western Road told the guard at the time that he had the knife for making dolls’ houses.

Garda Razvan Ghetau said at Cork District Court that Mr Purcell could bring this to the attention of the judge to decide on the matter.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that Garda Razvan had been exceptionally fair with the defendant in the way that he had dealt with the matter.

As for why he had the knife in his jacket pocket when he was on the street, the defendant said he was living in a hostel at that time because his landlord had decided to sell his home and he ended up homeless for a period with nowhere to leave his stuff.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said Ted Purcell now realised he could not be going around with a knife in his pocket.

In all the circumstances, Judge Kelleher said he would dismiss the charge.

More in this section

Gardaí seize an estimated €1m in drugs and imitation firearms in Dublin Gardaí seize an estimated €1m in drugs and imitation firearms in Dublin
COLLINS Son of singer Phil Collins charged with possession of cocaine in Killarney
(FILES) This file picture taken on Octob Man avoids prison after being caught with cannabis worth €35,000
#courtsknife crimeplace: cork
(FILES) This file picture taken on Octob

Fermoy man appears in court a decade after fleeing original drugs sentencing

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 30, 2021

  • 7
  • 17
  • 21
  • 28
  • 38
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices