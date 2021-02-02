Fermoy man appears in court a decade after fleeing original drugs sentencing

A Fermoy van driver caught with €81,000 worth of cannabis 10 years ago fled to England when he was due to face sentencing but he was arrested in Cork today.

Detective Sergeant James O’Shea arrested Philip Foley, 46, and brought him before Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Foley had been due to appear before the same court back in November 2011. On that occasion he faced sentencing on a serious drugs charge which carried a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years unless there were exceptional circumstances.

Foley who had been living at an address at The Manor, Clondulane, Fermoy, County Cork, was charged with possessing cannabis resin and herb drugs for sale or supply when it was valued at more than €13,000, the threshold figure for the mandatory 10-year jail term.

The charge related to Kevin Barry Hill in Fermoy at around 1.20pm on Wednesday, March 16, 2011, when gardaí discovered the drugs in the van.

Defence barrister, Ray Boland, said today that Foley was in the United Kingdom working hard and not getting into trouble when he became aware of a European arrest warrant for him.

He returned to Cork voluntarily on January 24 and made contact with his solicitor, Frank Buttimer.

Philip Foley then met Det. Sgt O’Shea by appointment today for the purpose of being arrested and brought before the court.

There was a state application to have him remanded in custody. Mr Boland BL said he was instructed not to apply for bail.

Noting the location of the 2011 crime, Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “It is a long way from Kevin Barry Hill to Her Majesty.” Mr Boland confirmed that Foley had been in the UK for 10 years and had a good work record.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said: “The best thing would be to get sentence disposed of as soon as possible.” When the case first came before Fermoy District Court it was stated that the bulk of the cannabis seized was in the form of cannabis herb.

Foley was originally sent forward Cork Circuit Criminal Court on bail of €100 personal bond and independent surety of €5,000. The conditions of the bail included Foley signing on daily at Fermoy garda station and surrendering his passport.

Mr Boland said that Tom Creed senior counsel also represented the accused and that he would be in court for the sentencing hearing next week.