Psychiatric assessment for Cork man accused of sexual assault

The 62-year-old man is charged with carrying out a sexual assault on a woman on Douglas Road in Cork on Friday, May 7
Tue, 02 Feb, 2021 - 06:55
Liam Heylin

A psychiatric assessment is to be carried out on a 62-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the Douglas area of Cork as it emerged that his lawyers were having difficulties taking instructions from him.

Patrick Vaughan was not required to be present yesterday where the case was listed in the call-over of cases on the opening day of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Prosecution barrister Dermot Sheehan said the defence counsel had informed him that she was extremely concerned about the defendant’s ability to give instructions and that a psychiatric report would be of assistance.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: 

Considering the cooperation I get from Dundrum (Central Mental Hospital) I am not going to get anyone from Dundrum to examine him.

In an unrelated case, Judge Ó Donnabháin recently required the attendance in court of the clinical director of the CMH to explain the failure to take a defendant who has been found mentally unfit to plead guilty or not guilty to charges against him.

The judge said yesterday that Patrick Vaughan’s legal representatives better get someone other than a CMH psychiatrist to examine him.

The matter was then adjourned for mention on February 12.

When the 62-year-old appeared at Cork District Court he complained: “Your honour, I don’t know why I am here.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher explained: “You are charged with sexually assaulting a female.” Vaughan replied to the judge: “That could be anything.” 

Vaughan is charged with carrying out a sexual assault on a woman on Douglas Road in Cork on Friday, May 7.

Patrick Vaughan is required to sign on at Anglesea Street garda station on Tuesdays and Fridays between 9am and 9pm, he is required to live at his home at Oaklodge, Douglas Road, Cork, and not to approach any females who are not relations or close associates of his in a public place.

