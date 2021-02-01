Getaway driver in attempted armed robbery jailed for 18 months

The getaway driver in an attempted armed robbery of a Dublin pub has been jailed for 18 months.

Leo Fitzpatrick (21) later told gardaí that he didn’t know his accomplice Robert Cullen (29) had a sawn-off double barrel shotgun during the early morning raid.

Fitzpatrick of Fortlawn Park, Clonsilla, Co Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to attempted armed robbery of Paddocks Pub, Littlepace, Clonee on June 11, 2018. He has no previous convictions.

Cullen (29) of Briarwood Green, Huntstown, Dublin was jailed for seven and half years last July by Judge Martin Nolan after he pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to attempted robbery, possession of a double-barrelled sawn-off shotgun and discharging a firearm.

Previous convictions

Cullen's 44 previous convictions include convictions for robbery, attempted robbery, endangerment and obstruction.

Separately Cullen’s younger brother Cillian (24) was given a five-year suspended sentence by Judge Pauline Codd last week after he pleaded guilty to impeding the apprehension of his brother at Applegreen, Friarswood, Co Meath, on June 11, 2018. He has no previous convictions.

Sentencing Fitzpatrick, Judge Codd said he seems to have “taken fright” when he heard the shots, but said that she found it difficult to believe he did not know about the firearm.

Judge Codd said that because of the seriousness of the case a custodial element must be imposed. She said the principal of deterrence would not be met by a fully suspended sentence.

She sentenced Fitzpatrick to five years imprisonment, but suspended the final three-and-a-half years of the sentence on strict conditions.

Detective Sergeant Shane McCartan told Siobhán Ní Chúalacháin BL, prosecuting, that two workers had just opened the pub on the morning in question when Cullen entered behind them and produced a sawn-off shotgun.

Det Sgt McCartan said he threatened to shoot one of the workers in the leg and the other in the face if they did not give him the keys to the safe. He loaded cartridges into the gun in front of them and pointed it in one of the worker's faces.

Cullen and the workers got into a lift to go where the safe was kept, but when it was slow to work Cullen exited, just before the lift doors closed. The two workers ran to an office where they locked themselves inside and contacted gardaí.

Four shots fired

While hiding in the office, the workers heard Cullen fire four shots. They threw a heater out the window to “draw attention to their plight” and remained hidden in the office until gardaí arrived.

During the raid one of the staff members looked out a window and saw Robert Cullen getting into a silver VW Golf driven by Fitzpatrick.

Det Sgt McCartan said that Cillian Cullen was picked up by Fitzpatrick at a nearby roundabout after he heard Robert Cullen fire the shotgun. Fitzpatrick then returned to pick up Robert Cullen before he drove to a town in Co Meath. The VW was then set on fire and the three men got into a grey Honda Accord which was registered to Cillian Cullen.

Fitzpatrick was contacted by gardaí later that month and asked to come to the station. When he arrived Det Sgt McCartan recognised him from CCTV footage of the raid. He was interviewed four times and admitted driving the VW Golf but claimed he didn’t know Robert Cullen had a weapon.