Man, 60s, seriously injured following aggravated burglary in Kildare

The incident occurred at a house in the Duneany area of Monasterevin yesterday
Sun, 31 Jan, 2021 - 12:14

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to an aggravated burglary at a house in Kildare.

The incident occurred at a house in the Duneany area of Monasterevin yesterday.

Gardaí said two men entered the residence and assaulted the owner of the house.

The owner, a man in his 60s, received serious injuries as a result of the assault and is currently receiving treatment in Naas General Hospital.

Gardaí said that a number of items were taken from the property during the incident and that they believe the suspected offenders fled the scene in a car.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Duneany and Kildangan areas of Monasterevin, Co Kildare yesterday evening between the hours of 5pm and 9pm to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to the wider community of Monasterevin who may have noticed any unusual activity in the area to contact them.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

