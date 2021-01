Gardaí have charged a man in relation to a fatal stabbing in Dublin.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

Gardaí said in a statement: “Gardaí in Store Street have charged the man who was arrested in relation to the fatal stabbing incident that occurred on East Wall Road on Tuesday 26 January, 2021.

“He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 2) this afternoon, Saturday 30 January, 2021 at 4pm.“