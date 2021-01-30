Man arrested by gardaí investigating aggravated burglary in Dublin

File picture

Sat, 30 Jan, 2021 - 09:17
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested by gardaí in Dublin investigating an aggravated burglary at a house in Inchicore.

The incident occurred in the early hours of January 30.

Gardaí said that at around 1.40am, a man in his late 20s “gained access to the house and proceeded to threaten the resident, a man in his early 30s with a knife”.

Gardaí said the man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Kilmainham Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The added that the man in his 30s was “shaken but uninjured” as a result of the incident.

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.

