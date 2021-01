Gardaí investigating an assault in Dublin have charged a man in his 30s.

Gardaí said in a statement: “The man (30s) was arrested and detained [at] Clontarf Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and was charged in relation to the incident and will appear this morning Saturday, 30th January, 2021 at Criminal Courts of Justice, Court number 2 at 10.30am.”

Gardaí added that investigations are ongoing.