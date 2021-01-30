€3k bag of heroin thrown out window as gardaí arrive, Cork court told 

A bag of heroin with a street value of €3,000 was discarded out the window of a property in Cork when gardaí arrived to carry out a drugs search.

That was the allegation made in the course of a bail application by the accused man, Cian Walsh of Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, but he had denied all charges against him arising out of the incident.

Detective Garda Jerome Murphy testified at Cork District Court that gardaí with a search warrant called to the home of Cian Walsh at 172 Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, on January 27 to carry out a search for suspected drugs.

Det Garda Murphy said a number of gardaí waited outside and allegedly observed Cian Walsh, aged 34, appear at a window and discard a suspected pack of diamorphine out through the window.

The detective said gardaí later retrieved the packet and that it contained diamorphine (heroin) with a street value of €3,000.

Mr Walsh was charged with possession of the drug, having it for sale or supply and obstruction of a drugs search.

Det Garda Murphy said: “He is known to gardaí as being a drug user and it is believed he will interfere with witnesses and would commit further serious offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act if released."

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded Walsh in custody to appear at Cork District Court by video link from prison on February 4.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was interviewed a number of times in the course of 24 hours of detention but made no admissions. Det Garda Murphy confirmed this was so.

Mr Buttimer said that while the gardaí were alleging it was a serious case, there was also a likelihood that the Director of Public Prosecutions could decide on it being a suitable case to be dealt with at District Court level.