Mother who kicked child and lifted her by her hair has 'huge burden of guilt', Cork court told

A mother who kicked her 20-month-old daughter in the back and lifted her by her hair after drinking a bottle wine in a park said on the day: “Everyone would be better off if I was gone.”

The case was before Cork District Court for sentencing today. The hearing was lengthy as extensive background reports had been prepared in respect of the child and her professionally qualified mother who has no convictions of any kind.

The child cannot be identified under provisions of the Children’s Act so in effect none of the parties can be identified.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said Tusla had extensive interaction with the child and both parents since the incident in July. He said the child was fine, the defendant’s husband had been a great support and the accused herself had done everything possible to rehabilitate and address her issues. He said Tusla closed its file in November.

“She has a huge burden of guilt,” Mr Buttimer said.

She is devastated to think she could do what she did… She has a very good, loving, maternal relationship with her daughter.

The defendant was diagnosed with depression in 2010. In the course of 2019 and 2020, prior to this incident in the park, the 40-year-old had been admitted to hospital for psychiatric treatment on a number of occasions.

On the weekend when the incident occurred, there had been a particular triggering event in that the defendant and her husband and children had come to Cork for a family visit following a close family bereavement where the deceased was found in unfortunate circumstances, Mr Buttimer said.

The solicitor said the defendant was walking with her family when she separated from them to continue walking with her 20-month-old. Her husband did not realise she had consumed alcohol earlier. She then bought a bottle of wine at an off-licence and went to the park where the incident occurred.

Garda Niall Comerford charged her at the time with a count of child neglect or cruelty where it states that “being a person having care of a child she did assault the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to the child’s health or seriously to affect her wellbeing”. The second charge was one of being drunk in charge of a child under the age of seven.

Garda Comerford said previously that it occurred at 6pm on July 18, 2020.

“A number of independent witnesses became concerned for the 20-month-old child.

Witnesses observed her being kicked in the lower back on a number of occasions. It is alleged she picked the child up off the ground by the hair.

“The child was in a visibly distressed state and members of the public took the child from her. Gardaí arrived and the mother was found sitting on a park bench,” Garda Comerford said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “It is a very sad case for all concerned. The prosecution was taken out of concern for the child. The court is cognisant of the fact that people in the park interfered in the best possible way.

"That has to be acknowledged. Things are now thankfully much better for everyone… She has done everything she could to remedy the situation.”

The judge put sentencing back until July 16.