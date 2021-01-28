Cork man who scared partner with 'male is king' text gets second chance to avoid jail

A young man who scared his partner by texting: “The male is king – you should never try to control a man,” has proven to be challenging for the Probation Service and resistant to doing a parenting course.

Sentencing was adjourned for a lengthy period for the accused man to comply with the directions of the Probation Service and particularly to complete a parenting course.

The matter has come back to Cork District Court where Judge Marian O’Leary was told that probation officers find it quite challenging to deal with the 26-year-old. The defendant indicated to the probation service that he did not believe he needed to do a parenting course.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said at the in-camera hearing that the young man attended with probation and cooperated but found it difficult to get time because of full-time work commitments.

Mr Burke remarked that every parent would probably benefit from a parenting course. Judge O’Leary agreed and added that more importantly in this defendant’s case, he had been ordered to do such a course by her colleague, Judge Con O’Leary (now retired), last year if he wanted to avoid a jail term.

Judge Marian O’Leary put sentencing back for another six months for the accused to complete the parenting course. She said that if this was done there would be a lenient outcome.

That is on the charge of putting his partner in fear by sending a series of texts. He was previously given a suspended sentence on related charges.

Inspector Gillian Sinnott previously said the defendant sent numerous texts and made calls that put the young woman in fear. One of the texts stated:

The male is king. You should never try to control a man.

Judge Marian O’Leary warned the defendant about returning to court in six months without having completed a parenting course. “If you don’t do it I can guarantee you I won’t be lenient,” the judge said.

Mr Burke said the defendant and the complainant still had an ongoing relationship.