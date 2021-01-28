Cork man who scared partner with 'male is king' text gets second chance to avoid jail

The judge was told that probation officers find it challenging to deal with the man who did not believe he needed to do a parenting course.
Inspector Gillian Sinnott previously said the defendant sent numerous texts and made calls that put the young woman in fear. File photo: Pexels

Thu, 28 Jan, 2021 - 17:44
Liam Heylin

A young man who scared his partner by texting: “The male is king – you should never try to control a man,” has proven to be challenging for the Probation Service and resistant to doing a parenting course.

Sentencing was adjourned for a lengthy period for the accused man to comply with the directions of the Probation Service and particularly to complete a parenting course.

The matter has come back to Cork District Court where Judge Marian O’Leary was told that probation officers find it quite challenging to deal with the 26-year-old. The defendant indicated to the probation service that he did not believe he needed to do a parenting course.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said at the in-camera hearing that the young man attended with probation and cooperated but found it difficult to get time because of full-time work commitments.

Mr Burke remarked that every parent would probably benefit from a parenting course. Judge O’Leary agreed and added that more importantly in this defendant’s case, he had been ordered to do such a course by her colleague, Judge Con O’Leary (now retired), last year if he wanted to avoid a jail term.

Judge Marian O’Leary put sentencing back for another six months for the accused to complete the parenting course. She said that if this was done there would be a lenient outcome.

That is on the charge of putting his partner in fear by sending a series of texts. He was previously given a suspended sentence on related charges.

Inspector Gillian Sinnott previously said the defendant sent numerous texts and made calls that put the young woman in fear. One of the texts stated:

The male is king. You should never try to control a man.

Judge Marian O’Leary warned the defendant about returning to court in six months without having completed a parenting course. “If you don’t do it I can guarantee you I won’t be lenient,” the judge said.

Mr Burke said the defendant and the complainant still had an ongoing relationship.

