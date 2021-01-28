Man who resorted to tablets after trauma of cousin's death in Paris jailed for offences in Cork

A 24-year-old man who jumped the counter of Smyth’s Toys in Cork City one day last summer and kicked in the side of a car in a row with the driver on the same day said yesterday he was traumatised by the death of a cousin in Paris.

Manuel Ulian of Croaghtamore Gardens, Pouladuff Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to a range of crimes yesterday at Cork District Court. Some were committed last June. Others dated back to 2015.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said on behalf of Ulian in mitigation: “His first cousin was killed in a hit-and-run in Paris.

He found it very difficult to deal with that. He resorted to taking tablets.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed an overall jail term of 11 months on Manuel Ulian yesterday.

Offences to which he pleaded guilty yesterday included driving without insurance – a crime for which he was convicted 10 times previously. Judge Kelleher imposed an eight-year driving ban on the young man.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that on June 15, 2020, Manuel Ulian jumped the counter at the back of Smyth’s on Maylor Street and went into a staff area and only left when he was confronted by a member of staff.

On that same day he was travelling in a car with friends and he got into an argument with the young woman who was driving. He got out of the car at St. Luke’s and kicked the side of the car causing a dent which cost €300 to repair.

In incidents dating back to 2015 and 2016 he took off his top at Grand Parade and gave gardaí the middle finger, he stole Samsung tablet equipment from the public area of McDonald’s in Ballincollig, he drove without insurance at the Classis Lake area and again at Sarsfield Road.