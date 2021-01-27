Teenager dies in stabbing incident in Dublin city

One teenager died and another sustained serious injuries in an incident in north inner-city Dublin.

Gardaí say they are currently investigating all the circumstances of a fatal assault and associated incidents which occurred this evening on East Road, East Wall, Dublin at approximately 9.20pm last night.

Upon receiving a report of a public order incident in the area, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

Two juvenile males were taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

One of the juvenile males was subsequently pronounced dead in the Mater Hospital.

A third male has since presented to the Mater Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Gardaí are still trying to establish what happened, and are working to identify all those who were at the scene.

They are now appealing for anyone who was in the East Road, East Wall area between 9:00pm and 9:40pm and may have any information or footage (including dash cam), to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.