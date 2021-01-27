Teenager dies in stabbing incident in Dublin city

Two other males are in the Mater hospital being treated for injuries they sustained in the incident
Teenager dies in stabbing incident in Dublin city

Gardaí are still trying to establish what happened, and are working to identify all those who were at the scene. File Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Wed, 27 Jan, 2021 - 06:35
Steven Heaney

One teenager died and another sustained serious injuries in an incident in north inner-city Dublin.

Gardaí say they are currently investigating all the circumstances of a fatal assault and associated incidents which occurred this evening on East Road, East Wall, Dublin at approximately 9.20pm last night.

Upon receiving a report of a public order incident in the area, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. 

Two juvenile males were taken to the Mater Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.  

One of the juvenile males was subsequently pronounced dead in the Mater Hospital.

A third male has since presented to the Mater Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Gardaí are still trying to establish what happened, and are working to identify all those who were at the scene.

They are now appealing for anyone who was in the East Road, East Wall area between 9:00pm and 9:40pm and may have any information or footage (including dash cam), to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Court hears ex-drug addict fell into crime after being expelled from bible group in Cork Court hears ex-drug addict fell into crime after being expelled from bible group in Cork
Jail for woman who threatened to 'stick' Cork security guard with syringe Jail for woman who threatened to 'stick' Cork security guard with syringe
Judge gavel and scale in court. Legal concept High Court rules woman with anorexia can be tube fed against her wishes
gardaicrimeplace: dublin
Teenager dies in stabbing incident in Dublin city

Homeless man broke into Cork pub in order to go to prison

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 23, 2021

  • 5
  • 11
  • 15
  • 19
  • 33
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices