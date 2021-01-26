Court hears ex-drug addict fell into crime after being expelled from bible group in Cork

A Dubliner with a heroin problem joined a born again Christian community in Cork but was asked to leave the group when he and a woman he met there were expecting a baby without being married.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said that was the experience of 40-year-old Keith Dixon from Tallaght after coming to Cork to get out of drug addiction difficulties in Dublin.

“He had a heroin addiction and he met a pastor who brought him to Cork to attend a bible college,” Mr Burke said.

He met a lady in the college. She got pregnant and they were asked to leave because they were not married.

The solicitor said that after more than two years with the Christian community, Dixon fell back into homelessness and drug addiction.

He was before Cork District Court today for two crimes he committed around this time in October/November 2019.

First, there was an opportunist burglary where he found the backdoor of a house unlocked. There was nobody home at the time and he went in and took a wallet and computer games console.

Then there was a shoplifting incident at Penneys in Wilton.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said the accused had five previous theft convictions.

Mr Burke said that the accused had taken further action to rehabilitate since he committed these crimes in late 2019. Dixon spent a few months in rehabilitation in Thurles and was now clean of drugs.

The accused is in accommodation supported by the Simon Community. Mr Burke said Simon would not have taken this step with Dixon unless he was clear of drugs.

Mr Burke said: “He is in a better space now. The penny has finally dropped.” Judge Marian O’Leary said the penny did not drop when Dixon was in Penneys shoplifting.

However, the judge said she would adjourn sentencing for a pre-sanction probation report. The case was put back for two months for that purpose.

Mr Burke said the defendant would be glad to deal with the probation service, adding: “He is an extremely polite, mannerly person to deal with.”