Two arrested following seizure of €5k worth of suspected cannabis in Cobh

Gardaí in Cork arrested two people and seized €5,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Cobh last night.

At around 9.30pm whilst carrying out a routine mobile patrol, Gardaí from Cobh say they stopped a car in Ticknock.

A search of the car was carried out, and found €5,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb located in the boot.

Both occupants, a man aged in his late teens and a woman in her 30s, were arrested at the scene.

They were brought to Cobh Garda Station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged and is due to appear before Mallow District Court on February 25. The woman was released without charge.

A file on the matter will now be prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardaí say the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.