Man accused of using wire hook to steal from church collection boxes in Cork

Officers in Midleton began a surveillance operation after a local priest reported that a man had used a hook and some fishing wire to lift cash donations from a collection box
The man was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged. File Picture

Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 10:56
Steven Heaney

A man is due in court in relation to the theft of thousands of euros in cash from church collection boxes across East Cork.

Officers in Midleton say they began a surveillance operation after a local priest reported that a man had used a wire hook to lift cash donations from a collection box.

When Gardaí went to arrest the man he fled the scene in a car and travelled on the N25. 

Gardaí pursued the man from a safe distance until eventually his car was stopped near the Jack Lynch Tunnel. 

When garda officers searched the man's car, a wire hook similar to the one seen in the CCTV footage was discovered.

The man, aged in his 50s, was then arrested and brought to Cobh Garda Station. 

He was detained there under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, and has since been charged.

The Diocese of Cloyne had previously written to priests in the area, urging them to be vigilant. 

Initially, it was believed the man had a master key which he was using to unlock the donation boxes.

Dates of each of the incidents are reported Gardaí are listed below:

  • Carrigtwohill on January 23 and 24
  • Dungarvan on January 15
  • Cloyne on January 23 
  • and Shanagarry on November 21, 2020

It is not yet known how much cash was stolen. 

The arrested man is due to appear before Mallow District Court this morning.

Two arrested following seizure of €5k worth of suspected cannabis in Cobh

