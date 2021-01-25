Cork man accused of threatening Cameron Blair's family served with book of evidence

A judge and jury will hear the case against a 46-year-old man who was served with a book of evidence on charges of threatening to kill two members of the family of Cameron Blair, who was murdered in Cork City on January 16 last year.

Detective Garda Bríd Norris served the book of evidence on Noel Barry at Cork District Court.

On the application of Sergeant Pat Lyons, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to Cork Circuit Criminal Court on February 1.

Jury trials are not scheduled to take place during the Level 5 lockdown so it could be some months before such trials go ahead again and for a date to be set for the trial of Noel of Cherry Tree Road, Togher, Cork.

Judge Kelleher remanded the accused man of strict bail conditions including that he must sign on at Togher garda station three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, have no contact – direct or indirect or by social media or through any other person – with the Blair family, he must stay out of West Cork and be of good behaviour and abstain from intoxicants.

The charges

The threatening charges are contrary to Section 5 of the Non-fatal Offences Against the Person Act. Each states that on September 4, 2020, in the course of a phone call commenced at 10.57pm, he threatened to kill or cause serious harm to a named member of the Blair family.

Arising out of the same alleged incident he was previously charged for an alleged offence under the Post Office (Amendment) Act 1951. For technical reasons this charge was withdrawn and Barry was then re-charged with an amended count, effectively for the same alleged offence.

In respect of that charge it was previously alleged that Noel Barry made four phone calls to the family of the late Cameron Blair and that the family recorded two of the calls. It was alleged that threats were made to Noel Blair, father of the deceased.

His family were allegedly told to "f*** off back to England". Mr Blair indicated that, during the calls, he was warned that his family would "never be safe". Mr Blair reported that, in another call, he was told to get his "Loyalist friends" so they could "sort this out on the streets of Shankill Road".

Eddie Burke, solicitor, represents the accused.

The murder of student Cameron Blair occurred on January 16, 2020, when he was fatally stabbed at a house party on Bandon Road. A teenager pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a review of sentence in November 2032.